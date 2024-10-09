Moonshot Museum’s temporary exhibit allows people to see the future of moon research

PITTSBURGH — Space enthusiasts have the opportunity to see the future of moon research up close with a new exhibit at the Moonshot Museum.

It’s called “VOLT” and it marks the next step in establishing a lunar power grid for future research. VOLT is a lunar rover with a solar array that helps harness solar energy for use on the lunar surface.

Officials at the museum say it’s a chance for guests to view the future.

“It’s pretty cool for us here at Moonshot, because we have the ability to put the future of the aerospace industry at the fingertips of our guests,” said Executive Director Dr. Jimyse Brown.

It’s unclear how long the VOLT display will be on loan at the museum.

