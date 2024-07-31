Moraine State Park Regatta celebrates 25 years this weekend

PORTERSVILLE, Pa. — The Moraine State Park Regatta kicks off its 25th year this weekend.

The Regatta will be held on Aug. 3 and 4.

“The Moraine State Park Regatta has become a beloved tradition, drawing families and outdoor enthusiasts from across the region to celebrate the beauty of our natural surroundings,” a press release said.

Vendors will be available all weekend with food trucks, crafters, local businesses and charitable organizations. This year’s event features a diverse range of attractions, including:

Water Recreation: sailing, kayaking, fly fishing, stand-up paddleboarding lessons. Instruction including equipment is all free of charge, but waiver signatures are required on-site.

Land Recreation: Throughout the weekend, try archery, ax throwing, and yoga.

Live at Lake Arthur: Enjoy live music performances throughout the weekend, showcasing local talent.

Lake Arthur Lily Pad Children's Area: Free activities include nature experiences with reptiles and birds, games, crafts, seed planting activities, building kits, and kids fishing with provided fishing rods and instruction.

Car & Classic Boat Cruise: The first 50 cars will receive a dash plaque. And don't miss Saturday's Classic Boat Cruise.

Moraine Regatta 5k- Register on the Regatta website.

Fireworks: Presented by AHN, fireworks will be Saturday night, Aug. 3

Butterfly Release: Honor someone special by releasing a butterfly in their memory.

“We’re thrilled to provide a completely free event for families,” said Harvey Flowers, Board President. “It’s rare to take the whole family to an event like this and not spend a lot of money. It’s a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and enjoy everything our beautiful park has to offer.”

Visit morainestateparkregatta.org for the full schedule and more information.

