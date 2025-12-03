More snow, much colder temperatures move in on Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Snow showers could impact your Thursday morning commute.

Light snow will develop before sunrise and continue off and on through mid-morning, leaving a coating to less than an inch for most areas.

Cold temperatures will mean snow will stick, and the timing of the snow will be more important than the snow totals. Crews will be working to keep roads clear, but any untreated surfaces will be slick.

Scattered snow showers will continue through the day as much colder air settles into the area, with near record low temperatures expected by Friday morning.

Plan for low temperatures around 12 degrees along with wind chills of zero early Friday.

Have the extra layers, hats, and gloves ready! Try to limit time outdoors for your pets and watch for frozen pipes.

