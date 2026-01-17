Another South Hills community conserving road salt amid shortage

A road salt shortage continues to impact Pittsburgh-area communities as winter weather rolls on.

Channel 11 previously reported on deicing salt shortages or outstanding salt orders affecting Scott Township, Castle Shannon, Whitehall, Carnegie and Heidelberg.

Many of the impacted municipalities are members of the South Hills Area Council of Governments.

The supplier, Compass Minerals, tells Channel 11 that the issue is due to significant winter weather and high demand, which it’s working to fulfill by prioritizing shipments.

On Friday, Kennedy Township announced over social media that it is also facing a salt shortage.

The township reportedly has 450 tons of salt on order, but only 150 tons currently on hand.

“That is enough to salt the township two times during a normal light snow event,” the township’s post says.

The township asked for residents’ patience regarding the shortage and how it could affect salting operations.

