More than $10M in federal funding secured for Pittsburgh International Airport terminal upgrades

Congressman Chris Deluzio (D-District 17) on Friday announced more than $10 million in federal funding for Pittsburgh International Airport.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh International Airport’s new $1.7B terminal opens to passengers

The money is designated for upgrades to the new terminal, including terraces, taxiways and emergency generators.

The U.S. Department of Transportation, through the Federal Aviation Administration, awarded the money to continue improving the new terminal experience for travelers in Western Pennsylvania.

“Our airport is more than a place to catch flights—it’s a big employer and an economic center for the region,” Deluzio said. “I’m excited about all the progress that’s been made to give Western Pennsylvania a top-notch airport—and this funding will help complete that mission.”

>>> PHOTOS: Pittsburgh International Airport’s new $1.7B terminal opens to passengers <<<

“We’re grateful for the continued support from Congressman Deluzio and our entire federal delegation in our ongoing airport transformation,” Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis said. “With the help of these awards, we are investing in our infrastructure to ensure the strong future of aviation in this region. Our new terminal is the front door for our region and it’s important that it reflects the thriving Pittsburgh of today while providing a modern, efficient travel experience.”

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Old Pittsburgh International Airport terminal could soon become a movie studio

The funding includes about $5.53 million to reconstruct 700,000 square feet of existing terminal space. This grant supports the final phase of the terminal project, which consists of construction of the north and south airside terraces. The existing terminal space had reached the end of its useful life.

Another $4.01 million is allocated for the rehabilitation of 4,300 feet of existing pavement in Taxiway B and 3,000 feet of existing pavement in Taxiway C. This work aims to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and minimize foreign object debris, extending the useful lives of both taxiways.

Also, $1.2 million will be used to replace two existing electrical emergency generators. These generators had also reached the end of their useful lives.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group