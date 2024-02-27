More than 70 animals died in fire at South Park reptile rescue

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — More than 70 animals died in a fire at a reptile rescue in South Park on Tuesday and a public official is stepping up to help the nonprofit.

Armstrong County Humane Officer Amber Phillips was one of the people who responded to the fire at Allegheny County Fairgrounds Building 10, which is rented by Nate’s Reptile Rescue.

She tells Channel 11 that of the over 100 animals in the building during the fire, more than 70 died. She says smaller animals like lizards and geckos in the building are driving the death toll up.

Phillips also confirms the alligator most recently pulled from the Kiski River, Neo died. The other alligator pulled from the river in August, Chomper, survived.

The rescue also lost hundreds of heat lamps and several aquariums in the fire.

Phillips said Nate’s Reptile Rescue is “vital to the area” since so few people understand how to capture and care for exotic pets and reptiles. So, she set up a fundraiser to help Nate and his family.

Phillips created a t-shirt that says “we support Nate’s Reptile Rescue” on it. Each shirt will cost $25 and all profits go to Nate.

Nate's Reptile Rescue fundraiser t-shirt

If you’re interested in getting a shirt, email Crusaiderscrusaidersfundraisers@gmail.com to order.

