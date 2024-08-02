Ohio man convicted for series of pharmacy robberies committed in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — An Ohio man who is already convicted has been sentenced for a series of armed pharmacy robberies in Pennsylvania.

The Department of Justice said Abdulrahman Abdelaziz Jamea, 26, was sentenced to 17 and a half years for those robberies on July 31.

>>> 3 men charged after string of armed pharmacy robberies

He was found guilty of seven crimes including: one count each of conspiracy to commit armed pharmacy robbery and conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances, three counts of armed pharmacy robbery, and two counts of pharmacy robbery.

The robberies happened at pharmacies in Beaver, Bridgeville, Edinboro, Erie, and the Oakland area of Pittsburgh.

Investigators believe Jamea also sold the stolen drugs in Columbus.

He was already sentenced for more than 40 years after he was convicted of felony assault with a firearm in Ohio.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group