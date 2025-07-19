Most of Saturday stays dry, sunny; scattered storms move in late

PITTSBURGH — Most of the weekend will be pretty quiet, with morning clouds and patchy fog giving way to sunshine in the afternoon. It will be much warmer and more humid on Saturday, with highs back into the upper 80s.

An incoming disturbance will bring the threat of storms late tonight. Widespread severe weather is not expected; however, one or two storms may become strong or severe, with damaging winds being the primary threat, along with very heavy rainfall.

Sunday morning should offer plenty of dry hours, but the cold front will sweep through during the afternoon. That will keep the threat of storms around, but of a widely scattered variety. Humidity drops quickly Sunday night, offering a much more comfortable stretch of weather through Monday and most of Tuesday.

Overnight lows by Tuesday morning are expected to drop to the lowest levels since early June.

