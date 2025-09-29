Mother of man shot, killed at Taco Bell fighting to keep man convicted in jail

PITTSBURGH — A mother is fighting for justice for her son nearly three years after his death. Carmella Wilson flew up from Texas to be at the Allegheny County courthouse on Monday.

Her son, Dorian Carver, was killed in Scott Township in 2022. He worked at a Taco Bell there and got into an argument with his manager, Zairye Simmons, over a write-up. That argument ended with his death.

Simmons was convicted for his murder and sentenced earlier this year, but earlier this month, a judge vacated Simmons’s conviction and granted him a new trial.

Channel’s Gabriella DeLuca spoke with her as she fights for Simmons to stay behind bars. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 4 p.m, 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for her report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group