Mother wants answers about South Oakland shooting that has her daughter fighting for her life

A woman is fighting for her life after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s South Oakland neighborhood.

“What I walked into was horrible. Something I don’t wish on anyone,” Adrienne Thompson told Channel 11.

Thompson is talking about the moment she walked into her daughter Kelsey’s hospital room at UPMC Presby.

She was lying in her hospital bed and hooked up to machines, after she was shot in her chest and lung. Kelsey is in critical condition.

“Awful. Like it’s not her laying there. It’s not her,” Thompson said. “When I look at her, I want to tell her, ‘get up, we are going out of here.’”

The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Craft Avenue.

Investigators tell Channel 11 that Kelsey and another person were in an argument when shots were fired.

Thompson tells us, the person who pulled the trigger was Kelsey’s friend.

“I just want the person who did this to turn herself in. You know who you are,” she said.

Detectives say they did question someone, but that person has been released. As of now, no one has been charged.

Thompson wants to know why.

“I think it’s insane. We all know who did it,” she said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group