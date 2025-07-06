Woman in critical condition after early morning shooting in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A woman is in critical condition after an early-morning shooting in Pittsburgh.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says officers were sent to the intersection of 5th Avenue and Craft Avenue in the city’s South Oakland neighborhood around 3:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of someone shot.

Those officers found a woman on the sidewalk who had been shot once in the chest. She was taken to an area hospital and was last said to be in critical condition.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

