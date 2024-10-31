Motorcyclist killed in South Mahoning Township crash

SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in South Mahoning Township Wednesday.

Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County said the two-vehicle crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of state Route 85.

State police said a motorcycle was going east when it went into the westbound lane and hit a Dodge Caravan.

The motorcyclist, identified Rory D. Gittings, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three people inside the Caravan were reported to have minor injures, state police said. One of the passengers was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Troop A Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist Unit responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

