Motorcyclist killed in Washington County crash

DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcyclist has died following a crash on State Route 40 in Washington County Sunday evening.

Washington County Coroner Tim Warco says the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. near 4541 State Route 40 in Donegal Township.

Warco says the motorcyclist, identified as Alyssa Hutchison, 23, of Washington, was traveling east when she was hit by another vehicle.

Hutchison was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her death remains under investigation by the Donegal Police Department.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group