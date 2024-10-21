Local

Motorcyclist killed in Washington County crash

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

WPXI Washington County map A generic map of Washington County in Pennsylvania. (Cox Media Group/Cox Media Group)

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcyclist has died following a crash on State Route 40 in Washington County Sunday evening.

Washington County Coroner Tim Warco says the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. near 4541 State Route 40 in Donegal Township.

Warco says the motorcyclist, identified as Alyssa Hutchison, 23, of Washington, was traveling east when she was hit by another vehicle.

Hutchison was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her death remains under investigation by the Donegal Police Department.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Woman with criminal warrant taken into custody after SWAT situation in Pittsburgh
  • CMU police officer launched off motorcycle while escorting Donald Trump to Acrisure Stadium
  • Arnold Palmer’s daughter reacts to Donald Trump’s references to her father
  • VIDEO: Neighbors rescue puppies tied shut in plastic bags and dumped in trash, owner facing charges
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    ”Thursday

    Most Read