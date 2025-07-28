Motorcyclists ride for a cause, traveling 90 miles to raise money for local charities

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Motorcycles hit local roads Sunday, all in the name of charity.

It was the 22nd-annual Blue Ride hosted by the Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.

Around 150 bikes turned out to brave the weather and ride. The 90-mile route started at the Washington County Fairgrounds and ended at the Washington American Legion.

Organizers say the event keeps getting bigger each year.

“Since last year’s ride, we’ve donated over $800,000 to charity,” said Dave Richards, chairman of the annual Blue Ride. “I believe last year it was about 48 charities. They’re around the area, whether it be Washington, Allegheny, Fayette, Westmoreland.”

The Blue Ride raised more than $45,000 last year. All that charity money is donated in the fall.

