Mount Lebanon commissioners table ordinance putting restrictions on e-bike use

MOUNT LEBANON TOWNSHIP, Pa — It’s back to the drawing board for a plan to crack down on e-bikes in the South Hills.

Mount Lebanon Township commissioners tabled a proposed ordinance Tuesday night during a public hearing.

The plan would have set a 15-mile-per-hour speed limit for e-bikes in parks and on township property, and forced riders to stay on paved paths.

While commissioners say current state and local laws are enough to help slow the rising number of incidents, some neighbors still want to see a change.

“Residents routinely observe young riders running stop signs, riding against traffic, and disregarding basic traffic laws,” one neighbor said during the hearing.

Commissioners say they’re going to focus on education and enforcement.

Mount Lebanon is just the latest community dealing with e-bikes.

Adams Township in Butler County started monitoring its park cameras and issuing warnings to first-time offenders last month after leaders say e-bike riders damaged the War Memorial.

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