Mount Oliver police looking for missing man with dementia

MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. — Mount Oliver police are looking for a missing man.

Vincent Gonsowski was last seen between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

His family told police he has dementia.

Gonsowski was last seen wearing a blue jacket with white trim that said “Pittsburgh” on the back and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 or the Mount Oliver Police Department at 412-431-2554.

