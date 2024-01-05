Local

Mr. Jim’s restaurant in Baden closing

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

BADEN, Pa. — Mr. Jim’s Breakfast and Lunch in Baden will be closing its doors.

The restaurant announced on its Facebook page that it will be closing due to unforeseen circumstances.

“We gave it our all and put all that we could in to it, but this venture was simply not meant to be,” the owner, Fred Pappas, said in part.

The restaurant’s last day in business will be Sunday, Jan. 7.

