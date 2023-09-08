Mr. Yuk creator, Pittsburgh native Dr. Richard Moriarty dies at 83

PITTSBURGH — The creator of the iconic Mr. Yuk symbol has died.

According to his obituary, Dr. Richard Moriarty, from Pittsburgh, died peacefully on Sept. 7 at the age of 83.

Dr. Moriarty was born and raised in Lawrenceville and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor’s degree in science and his degree in medicine from Pittsburgh’s School of Medicine.

Dr. Moriarty spent the duration of his career in the Steel City before founding the Pittsburgh Poison Center at Children’s Hospital. There, he instituted the development of a poison-prevention education program that included the creation of Mr. Yuk.

According to his obituary, Mr. Yuk, the green-face poison warning symbol, has been cited by some as the world’s first emoji.

