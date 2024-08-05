Mt. Lebanon Police looking for missing teen girl

MT LEBANON, Pa. — Mt. Lebanon Police are looking for a missing teen girl.

Abigal Krebs, 14, was last seen at her house in Mt. Lebanon at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

She has long brown hair and is around 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

Krebs was last wearing maroon pants and a green army camouflage tank top.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group