Mt. Lebanon Police looking for missing teen girl

MT LEBANON, Pa. — Mt. Lebanon Police are looking for a missing teen girl.

Abigal Krebs, 14, was last seen at her house in Mt. Lebanon at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

She has long brown hair and is around 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

Krebs was last wearing maroon pants and a green army camouflage tank top.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.

