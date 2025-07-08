Muggy conditions, scattered showers expected throughout the week

PITTSBURGH — It’ll be mostly cloudy and dry this evening with muggy conditions. Spotty showers can’t be ruled out, mainly south of I-70 throughout the evening.

Patchy fog will develop late tonight into the morning commute. Watch for reduced visibility in spots when traveling.

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid conditions are expected again on Wednesday; highs will reach the mid-80s. A stray shower or storm is possible, but most locations will stay dry.

Still humid Thursday with scattered showers and a few storms possible in the afternoon. Clouds and showers are possible on Friday morning.

Rainfall could be heavy at times and slow-moving, which can create flooding concerns at times through the week and into the weekend. Always be weather aware and have a way to get alerts.

