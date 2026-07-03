Stretch of I-279 & HOV lanes scheduled to fully close overnight next week

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A portion of I-279 and the I-279/I-579 High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes will be closed overnight next week in Allegheny County.

The closure will impact the lanes in Pittsburgh, Ross and Ohio Township.

Allegheny County officials said the closures are necessary to demolish Jacks Run Bridge No. 3. The bridge has been closed since inspectors found corrosion on its only pier on July 3, 2025.

According to Allegheny County officials I-279 northbound (outbound) will be fully closed between the McKnight Road/Evergreen Road exit ramp (Exit 4) and the I-279 North on-ramp from Camp Horne Road during the following times next week:

9 p.m. Monday, July 6 through 5 a.m. Tuesday, July 7

Two hours after the 8 p.m. Benson Boone concert at PPG Paints Arena concludes on Tuesday, July 7 through 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 8

Two hours after the 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates game at PNC Park concludes (or 9 p.m. if the game is postponed) on Wednesday, July 8 through 5 a.m. Thursday, July 9

9 p.m. Thursday, July 9 through 5 a.m. Friday, July 10

Two hours after the 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates game at PNC Park concludes (or 9 p.m. if the game is postponed) on Friday, July 10 through 9 a.m. Saturday, July 11

The I-279/I-579 HOV northbound (outbound) lanes will be fully closed during the following times next week:

9 p.m. Monday, July 6 through 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 7

Two hours after the 8 p.m. Benson Boone concert at PPG Paints Arena concludes on Tuesday, July 7 through 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 8

Two hours after the 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates game at PNC Park concludes (or 9 p.m. if the game is postponed) on Wednesday, July 8 through 6 a.m. Thursday, July 9

9 p.m. Thursday, July 9 through 6 a.m. Friday, July 10

Two hours after the 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates game at PNC Park concludes (or 9 p.m. if the game is postponed) on Friday, July 10 through 6 a.m. Saturday, July 11

A single-lane restriction will be in place under Jacks Run Road at the following times:

7 p.m. Monday, July 6 through 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 7

7 p.m. Tuesday, July 7 through 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 8

7 p.m. Wednesday, July 8 through 6 a.m. Thursday, July 9

7 p.m. Thursday, July 9 through 6 a.m. Friday, July 10

7 p.m. Friday, July 10 through 9 a.m. Saturday, July 11

Drivers are asked to take the following detour when I-279 northound is fully closed:

I-279 northbound traffic will be detoured back to I-279 using McKnight Road, Babcock Boulevard, Rochester Road, Lowries Run Road, and Camp Horne Road.

Union Avenue traffic to I-279 northbound will be detoured using Gass Road, Highland Avenue, Perry Highway, Rochester Road, Lowries Run Road, and Camp Horne Road.

Cemetery Lane traffic to I-279 northbound will be detoured using Perry Highway, Rochester Road, Lowries Run Road, and Camp Horne Road.

Weather could impact the scheduled closures.

Swank Construction Company of New Kensington has been working on the $2.8 million project since April.

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The Federal Highway Administration is funding the entire project, with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation overseeing the federal funds.

I-279 northbound (outbound) will be fully closed between the McKnight Road/Evergreen Road exit ramp (Exit 4) and the I-279 North on-ramp from Camp Horne Road during the following times next week:

Jacks Run Bridge No. 3 was closed on July 3, 2025, after inspectors identified corrosion in its only pier.

Officials said around 4,631 vehicles are used daily when it is open.

Construction on the new bridge is expected to begin next year.

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