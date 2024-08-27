Multiple people taken to hospital from Rostraver crash

Multiple people were taken to local hospitals from a car crash in Rostraver.

Rostraver Central Fire Department on Facebook said the crash with entrapment happened on Route 906 at I-70 West.

One person was confined and extricated by fire crews, the department said.

Occupants involved in the crash were treated and taken to local hospitals. There’s currently no word on how many people were injured.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group