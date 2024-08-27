Local

Multiple people taken to hospital from Rostraver crash

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Multiple people taken to hospital from Rostraver crash Multiple people taken to hospital from Rostraver crash (Rostraver Central Fire Department)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Multiple people were taken to local hospitals from a car crash in Rostraver.

Rostraver Central Fire Department on Facebook said the crash with entrapment happened on Route 906 at I-70 West.

One person was confined and extricated by fire crews, the department said.

Occupants involved in the crash were treated and taken to local hospitals. There’s currently no word on how many people were injured.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • West Virginia boy dies after getting hurt at football practice
  • Crafton police searching for missing man
  • 37 PPS facilities to operate on half-day schedule Wednesday due to high temperatures
  • VIDEO: Iconic Oakland ice cream store Dave & Andy's to reopen
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read