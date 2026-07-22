Multiple shelters care for cats removed from Pittsburgh home

PITTSBURGH — Animal rescue groups continue to help a large number of cats removed from a Pittsburgh home last week.

The cats were removed from an apparent hoarding situation in Perry South.

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh tells Channel 11 that it took in seven cats, one of which has to be “humanely euthanized following a comprehensive medical and behavioral evaluation.”

“As with every animal in our care, this difficult decision was made only after careful consideration of the animal’s welfare, quality of life and safety concerns,” a statement from HARP reads.

A number of small animal rescues have taken in 20 cats, all of which have reportedly tested negative for any diseases.

However, some are being treated for fleas, worms and malnutrition. Officials tell us the cats seem to be in good spirits.

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