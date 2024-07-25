Multiple ‘T’ stations to close over several weekends for platform maintenance

PITTSBURGH — Several ‘T’ stations will be closed in the coming weekends while crews perform essential platform maintenance, Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced Thursday.

The following stations are scheduled to temporarily close:

McNeilly Station : Closed from 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, until the start of service on Monday, July 29. Riders should use Killarney or South Bank stations during this time.

: Closed from 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, until the start of service on Monday, July 29. Riders should use Killarney or South Bank stations during this time. Denise Station : Closed from 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, until the start of service on Monday, Aug. 5. Riders should use Bon Air or South Bank stations during this time.

: Closed from 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, until the start of service on Monday, Aug. 5. Riders should use Bon Air or South Bank stations during this time. Memorial Hall Station : Closed from 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, until the start of service on Monday, Aug.12. Riders should use Willow or Killarney stations during this time.

: Closed from 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, until the start of service on Monday, Aug.12. Riders should use Willow or Killarney stations during this time. Boggs Station: Closed from 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, until the start of service on Monday, Aug. 19. Riders should use Bon Air or South Hills Junction stations during this time.

The closures are to allow crews to apply an epoxy coating that seals the concrete, preventing water seepage into the platforms.

PRT said the closures are weather dependent and will occur each weekend, beginning at 8 p.m. on Fridays and lasting until the start of service the following Monday. If weather delays any of the closures, the affected station’s closure will move to the weekend of Aug. 23.

Further station closures are planned for September and will be announced at a later date, PRT said.

