Mumford & Sons performing in Pittsburgh this fall

PITTSBUGH — A popular British folk rock band is coming to Pittsburgh this fall.

On Friday, Mumford & Sons released its latest album, Rushmere, and announced a North American tour.

The band, with hits like “I Will Wait,” “Believe,” and “Little Lion Man,” will perform at PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 19 with Michael Kiwanuka.

Artist presale starts April 3. Click here to sign up.

