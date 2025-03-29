Local

Mumford & Sons performing in Pittsburgh this fall

Mumford & Sons Perform Live On SiriusXM's Mumford & Sons Radio At The SiriusXM Studios
PITTSBUGH — A popular British folk rock band is coming to Pittsburgh this fall.

On Friday, Mumford & Sons released its latest album, Rushmere, and announced a North American tour.

The band, with hits like “I Will Wait,” “Believe,” and “Little Lion Man,” will perform at PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 19 with Michael Kiwanuka.

