Municipal Authority of the Township of Robinson defends sewer line project 

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An update to a story we first brought you last week on Channel 11 News, when a Robinson family said they were hit with a massive bill, more than $55,000 to convert the septic systems on their street to sewer. Now, the Municipal Authority of the Township of Robinson (MATR) is responding, defending its project.

MATR says that from working with the lowest bidder to securing a $150,000 grant, they did everything in their power to keep costs down for this project. Still, that’s not sitting well with all of the neighbors who have to foot hefty bills. MATR says the project to convert septic systems to sewer on Elliot Drive has been in the works for years, after several septic systems failed.

Stan Celich is the Vice President of MATR. He tells Channel 11 they’re representatives of rate payers and they do their best to be judicious with every dollar.

“100% of the cost associated with this project are broken out and accounted for to the penny,” Celich said. “Everything has been done up and up.”

That was in response to the Coles family. Last week, Justin Coles showed Channel 11 the bill that came in a certified letter in the mail for this project. $33,000 to put the pipes underground, another $3,700 to tap in and $20,000 for a grinder pump that Coles says he was told was necessary.

“It was a shock to us because it was much higher than we were expecting,” Coles told Channel 11. “It’s really set us back financially in how we’re preparing for the future.”

Now, MATR tells Channel 11 that a grinder pump isn’t necessary and nobody ever told the family it was. The Municipal Authority of the Township of Robinson says they actually did the family a favor.

“We went out there and did that for this individual to make sure and ensure he didn’t need to incur an additional pump, grinder pump cost,” Celich added.

That’s something the family disputes. The Coles also wanted us to ask why the sewer system needed to be run in their vacant lot, which cost them an additional $16,500.

“As a matter of practicality, you need to have it done,” Celich said.

MATR says the lines must run to the end of the property and that was the case for everyone on Elliot Drive. The Municipal Authority added that if there’s anything to knock about this project, it’s that they didn’t get it done sooner. They say they understand a large bill isn’t easy for everyone, which is why they say they secured a $150,000 grant and are offering a payment plan with 2% interest.

“We felt really good ultimately about where we ended up,” Celich added. “But hey, if I’m a person who lives on the street, and lives back in Elliot, do I love to have something, a bill show up at my house? Is that a great thing? It’s not, but it does improve their lot, it improves their value.”

The Coles say they didn’t feel the costs were well communicated. MATR says it’s not until the work is done that the final price is known, but they say the final price ended up being in line with what they expected.

