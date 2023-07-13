Local

Murrysville authorities rescue baby ducks from storm drain

By WPXI.com News Staff

Murrysville baby ducks (Image courtesy of Murrysville Police Department)

MURRYSVILLE, Pa — A family of ducks is all together again thanks to the quick actions of the Murrysville police and fire departments.

The Murrsyville Police Department said on Facebook that a few days ago, eight baby ducks were found in a storm drain. The two departments were quickly able to safely reunite all of the ducklings with their mother.

An officer even stood in the road after the rescue to help the flock safely cross the street.

