Music from different cultures shared during “Concert for Peace” in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — People gathered in Pittsburgh to use music as a tool for creating peace.

People gathered at the First United Methodist Church of Pittsburgh for the “Concert for Peace” on Sunday afternoon.

The event highlighted different faiths, cultures and the songs and dances that go with them.

Members of the Bethel AME church choir sang songs, drummers performed songs from African cultures and a Thai Chi demonstration was held.

People involved in the event said this type of sharing is important for the community.

“If we don’t get involved, and if we don’t actively participate in the process of healing, and holding and lifting our community, it will not be lifted,” said Reverand Deryck Tines.

Several prominent organizations were involved in the concert including the “Peace is Possible Coalition” and the “Greater Pittsburgh Coalition Against Violence.”

