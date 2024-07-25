Nails found scattered along roads in Latrobe, neighbors dealing with flat tires

LATROBE, Pa. — On two separate walks through the City of Latrobe, Alicia Rose has spent a lot of time picking up what she calls a major hazard.

She found dozens of one-and-a-half-inch nails on the edges of roads in the city in multiple locations.

The first time Rose found them, they were near the Latrobe Elementary School on Ligonier Street.

“There was [sic] a lot of nails actually embedded, like the heads were embedded in the blacktop, fresh blacktop, so I picked them up,” Rose told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek.

The second time she found them, she was walking from the Sheetz on Route 982 to the overpass crossing Route 30. She doesn’t think this was an accident.

“It was on both sides of the road at the cloverleaf [overpass],” Rose said. “I went one way, then I went the other way and they were on both sides. And then I saw somebody else on Facebook said that they saw some over by St. Vincent [College] that they were picking up. What’s the point? What’s the point in someone doing this?”

That’s what the police department is trying to figure out. The department posted on Facebook asking anyone who has picked up nails or anyone who has had tire damage from nails in the city to give them a call.

They are investigating to figure out whether or not this was an accidental spill or if this was done maliciously.

Rose worries about car accidents because of tire blowouts and that pedestrians like herself could get hurt if they step on one.

If this is intentional, she hopes the police find whoever’s responsible.

“I just hope whoever’s doing this is enjoying themselves in seeing people suffer I guess,” she said. “But shame on y’all.”

If you have any information, call Latrobe Police at 724-537-5526.

