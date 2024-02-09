Najee Harris wins Angry Run of the Year for vicious stiff arm

LAS VEGAS — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has won the Angry Run of the Year award for his vicious stiff arm against the Seattle Seahawks, where he sent cornerback Tariq Woolen flying.

Harris has won five of the scepters that NFL Network host Kyle Brandt hands out weekly. But he now has the golden scepter for the best angry run of the season. It is the third award the Steelers have claimed on the night after Cam Heyward won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award and T.J. Watt won the Deacon Jones Award for most sacks in the NFL.

Harris became the first player in Steelers history to run for 1,000 or more yards in each of the first three seasons of his career. He had the best season of his career in terms of yards per carry in 2023. Harris rushed 255 times for 1,035 yards — a 4.1 yards per carry average — and he scored eight touchdowns. Harris had rushed for 3.9 and 3.8 yards per carry one each of his first two seasons. And he received praise from head coach Mike Tomlin after the season.

