National average gas price dips below $3, but Western Pennsylvania drivers are paying more

PITTSBURGH — The national average price for a gallon of gas has dipped below $3, according to Gas Buddy, but that low of prices aren’t being seen in Pennsylvania

Gas Buddy reports that as of Monday, the national average stood at $2.969, and could become the lowest daily average since May 2021.

But, according to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Western Pennsylvania is $3.318 — which is still eight cents lower than the week before.

Several states surrounding Pennsylvania are paying less than $3 a gallon on average, including Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia, Delaware and New Jersey.

AAA says there are several reasons behind the price drop, including falling crude oil prices, lower gasoline demand, cheaper winter-blend gasoline at the pump and a lack of storm activity in the tropics.

Gas Buddy experts think these seasonal factors could push prices even lower in the coming weeks, with the national average possibly reaching $2.80 by the year’s end.

