On National Pet Hunger Awareness Day, a local shelter spent the morning helping families in need

PITTSBURGH — Dozens of cars wrapped around the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh in Homewood West on Tuesday as families picked up free pet food and supplies to help keep their animals at home.

“This is just wonderful, you know, for people on a fixed income,” said Rainey Opperman, who was at the rescue to pick up food for her cat.

The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh and Ellie’s Pet Pantry offer free pet food and supplies to those who qualify on the last Tuesday of each month. Those interested in participating in the program can apply online, then register to pick up food.

According to the rescue, an estimated 30 million pets nationwide face food insecurity — a struggle that can sometimes force owners to surrender their animals to shelters.

“When people are struggling economically, that means their pets are as well,” said Sandra Smith with the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh. “Being able to provide pet food to them at no cost goes a long way in trying to keep families together.”

The rescue distributed food and supplies to nearly 100 families on Tuesday, helping many avoid the difficult decision of giving up their pets.

“Oh, I’d be so lonely,” one woman said. “My kids are grown and I’m by myself, so you know it’s someone to take care of and take care of me.”

In addition to food, volunteers also handed out collars to help prevent pets from running away.

