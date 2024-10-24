National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is on Saturday, here’s how you can participate

PITTSBURGH — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is on Saturday.

People are encouraged to drop off expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications at designated locations so they can be disposed of.

“This event is tailor-made to dispose of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications in a safe manner. It’s a simple three-step process: clean out your medicine cabinet, find the nearest take-back box, and drop off the medications,” DDAP Deputy Secretary Kelly Primus said. “In addition to the DEA’s boxes, there are nearly 900 DDAP drug take-back boxes available throughout Pennsylvania year-round for residents to use, including at buildings throughout the Shapiro Administration. Every day – not just Saturday – is a take-back day in Pennsylvania.”

On the most recent drug take-back day, more than 31,000 pounds of unused medication was collected in Pennsylvania alone.

No personal information is required to drop off prescriptions.

“Drug take-back boxes are safe, free of charge, easy to use, and conveniently located at a state police station near you,” PSP Commissioner Col. Christopher Paris said. “Please make sure prescription medications do not end up in the wrong hands or used the wrong way by disposing of them properly and responsibly.”

Click here for a list of drop-off locations in Pennsylvania.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group