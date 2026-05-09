National tour stops at Flight 93 memorial in Somerset County ahead of 25th anniversary of 9/11

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Steel Across America tour visited the Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County on Thursday.

The event featured a 16,000-pound steel beam recovered from the World Trade Center, commemorating the upcoming 25th anniversary of 9/11.

Thursday’s visit in Shanksville marked the fourth stop for the Steel Across America tour, which will travel more than 10,500 miles, making more than 35 stops across 21 states and Washington, D.C.

The tour honors the lives of first responders and civilians lost on Sept. 11, 2001, those who have since succumbed to 9/11-related illnesses and servicemembers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Steel Across America is scheduled to culminate with its return to Ground Zero on Sept. 11, 2026.

Frank Siller, chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, spoke about the tour’s poignant message.

“Helping all these other heroes and their families that are left behind — and this piece of steel going around, that is a piece of here. Even though it’s from the South Tower, that’s the same story that is here,” Siller said.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation works to provide mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children. It also builds specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.

The foundation offers full scholarships for undergraduate degrees and accredited trade school programs to the children of home recipients and is committed to eradicating veteran homelessness.

Click here to see Steel Across America’s tour route and dates.

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