State officials have approved a $937,500 grant to finance environmental assessment and cleanup operations at the former Westinghouse East Pittsburgh Works property in Allegheny County.

The funding, awarded through the state’s Industrial Sites Reuse Program, will go to the Regional Industrial Development Corporation.

The corporation will use the grant to remediate the industrial parcel at 500 Braddock Avenue in East Pittsburgh, preparing the location for renovation as a multi-tenant manufacturing facility.

Cleanup work at the property, situated within Keystone Commons, will focus on conducting an environmental assessment, stabilizing lead paint and abating asbestos.

Crews will remove and dispose of asbestos, lead-based paint and other hazardous materials across the site. Following remediation, the facility will be renovated into leased spaces dedicated to manufacturing activity and job training.

The Industrial Sites Reuse Program provides grants and loans to support environmental assessments and remediation for applicants who did not cause or contribute to contamination. State officials designed the program to help communities clean up pollution and return dormant industrial land to productive use.

Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger noted that redeveloping legacy industrial infrastructure supports regional economic growth while improving public health and safety.

“The Industrial Sites Reuse Program is an important tool that feeds economic growth while reusing infrastructure and creating healthier and safer communities across the Commonwealth,” Siger said. “This investment will strengthen East Pittsburgh by providing a site that will support job training, manufacturing spaces, and encourage business investments in Pennsylvania’s workforce.”

The East Pittsburgh cleanup is part of a wider effort by Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration to remediate hazardous waste properties, abandoned mine lands and unplugged wells across Pennsylvania, according to state officials.

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