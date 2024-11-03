Nearly 6,000 permits processed at satellite license-to-carry events in Allegheny County

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office held its final satellite license-to-carry event of the year on Saturday.

At the event in Monroeville, the Sheriff’s Office says 616 were processed.

The sheriff’s office says 5,876 permits were processed at the eight satellite gun permit events in 2024.

Sheriff Kevin Krauss holds these first-come, first-serve events for people who can’t get to the courthouse during normal business hours. It’s a part of his ongoing effort to bring government services to the community.

While there are no more satellite events scheduled, the sheriff’s office will have special Saturday hours from 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 7.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group