Nearly 6,000 permits processed at satellite license-to-carry events in Allegheny County

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Monroeville license-to-carry People wait in line at a satellite license-to-carry event in Monroeville.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office held its final satellite license-to-carry event of the year on Saturday.

At the event in Monroeville, the Sheriff’s Office says 616 were processed.

The sheriff’s office says 5,876 permits were processed at the eight satellite gun permit events in 2024.

Sheriff Kevin Krauss holds these first-come, first-serve events for people who can’t get to the courthouse during normal business hours. It’s a part of his ongoing effort to bring government services to the community.

While there are no more satellite events scheduled, the sheriff’s office will have special Saturday hours from 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 7.

