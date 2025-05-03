Nearly 75K people still without power at start of weekend

PITTSBURGH — Utility crews still face tens of thousands of power outages at the start of the weekend following an unprecedented storm earlier in the week.

As of 8:40 a.m. on Saturday, Duquesne Light Company reported that 59,204 customers are without power.

They are responding to 4,168 active incidents.

The highest number of outages is in Allegheny County, where 56,323 customers are in the dark.

There are 2,763 power outages in Beaver County and 31 in Westmoreland County.

Click here to report a power outage to Duquesne Light Company.

To report a downed or low wire, broken pole, or dangerous condition to Duquesne Light Company, call 888-393-7000.

West Penn Power has over 15,000 power outages locally.

Those outages are as follows:

Allegheny County - 1,475

Armstrong County - 5,201

Beaver County - 2

Butler County - 942

Indiana County - 2,193

Washington County - 1,404

Westmoreland County - 3,798

Click here to report a power outage to West Penn Power.

Nearly 500 out-of-town crews have been called into the Pittsburgh area to help make repairs.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Crews from outside Pittsburgh help make electrical repairs; Here’s a look at where they’re staying

People are reminded to always avoid downed lines.

During a press conference in Pittsburgh on Friday, Duquesne Light said repairs should be completed by the end of the day on Tuesday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group