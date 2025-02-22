Neighbor recalls finding man, woman shot, killed in Garfield

PITTSBURGH — “911 told me to see if the people were breathing, and the woman was on the ground, clearly dead,” a neighbor told Channel 11.

He called police last night when he heard a crash on his street, then found a man and woman dead.

According to detectives, both of them were shot in the back of their heads, then the car crashed on Dearborn Street.

There was also a 2-year-old little boy, strapped in his car seat, who wasn’t hurt.

“I don’t think he could process what happened. Just stunned. Not crying, not doing anything... just blank,” he added.

Medics took the toddler to Children’s Hospital to get checked out.

“They got the baby out of the car pretty quickly, and took him into one of the homes to take him away from the scene,” the neighbor said.

So far — no one has been charged.

Mayor Gainey spoke with reporters today about the double murder and has a plea for the community.

“You know we cannot tolerate this nor have it. I’m asking you to do something to help our community, and make sure we don’t tolerate it no more,” Mayor Gainey said.

Police have not released the victims’ identification, nor a suspect description.

