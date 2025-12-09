Neighbors anxious after second water line break in two weeks causes flooding, damage in Butler

BUTLER, Pa. — Neighbors along 5th Avenue in Butler have had their water line break twice in the past two weeks. The breaks have caused a lot of damage to several homes and many are worried that it will happen again.

Ann Alexander has lived on 5th Avenue in Butler for 19 years. She said, “The water was gushing out of the road this last time and it covered the ladies house over there. “

The force of the water broke windows and caused flooding for residents on 5th Avenue and those who live behind them.

“It kind of slopes down so the water went down that way. The water was gushing out right here and it went to her neighbor’s backyard,” Alexander said.

That water went right into Cody Rhineart’s home. He had to throw a lot of his stuff away that was in his basement. He says his landlord had to pump the water out several times.

“They had to come back and redo it again because there was more water leaking from the other side too, so they came back twice in a couple of hours,” Rhineart said.

Pennsylvania American Water crews worked throughout the morning hours and into Saturday afternoon, repairing the break and restoring water service.

Many say they’re worried that this cleanup from the water main break won’t be their last.

“I have a humidifier down there. Now two of them, so hopefully it helps. Just hope it doesn’t happen again,” Rhinehart said.

Pennsylvania American Water confirmed the multiple breaks and said that it’s currently working to get the main from Pillow Street to New Castle Street scheduled for replacement.

