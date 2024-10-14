Neighbors frustrated with ‘dangerous’ conditions on William Penn Highway amid road work

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — For months, drivers and pedestrians have had to battle ongoing road work on William Penn Highway and mounting traffic. Residents who spoke with Channel 11 News said the road has grown more dangerous.

On Friday, just before 9:30 p.m., police were called to William Penn Highway for a reported accident. When first responders arrived, they found Thomas Tate, 48, in critical condition after being struck by a driver, they rushed him to a nearby hospital where he later died.

>> Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Monroeville

The driver remained on the scene and police are investigating the incident. While many neighbors we spoke with were saddened by the news, they said they weren’t surprised.

“There is nowhere to go, there is just nowhere to go,” said Nick Ionadi. “It’s been chaotic up here since the beginning of the summer.”

Monroeville resident Michael Kranacdk said he wouldn’t even attempt to cross the highway due to the traffic,

“For the most part there is so much traffic on there I wouldn’t attempt it,” Kranacdk said.

We asked the drivers we spoke with what would make the roadway safer and many agreed that the faster the road work is completed, the safer the highway will be.

“Hopefully, it [the construction] will be done soon before winter,” Kranacdk said.

“It would be nice if it would look different when it was done they do all this work and then I don’t even know what they were doing,” Ionadi said.

Officials are investigating and ask if anyone has additional information to contact Allegheny County police.

