Local

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Monroeville

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
The cause of an explosion that happened earlier this week in Youngstown, Ohio, was caused of a crew cutting a gas line they thought was turned off, authorities said.

Generic police lights (alex_schmidt_13 - stock.adobe.com)

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Monroeville and later died.

The Allegheny County Police Department says 911 officials were notified of the crash on the 4000 block of William Penn Highway around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

First responders found a man in critical condition. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Thomas Tate, 48.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that hit Tate remained on scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man shot while working security at Lawrenceville bar dies
  • 11 people hospitalized after eating toxic mushrooms in Pennsylvania, officials say
  • Carnegie restaurant issued consumer alert after 15 violations were found during inspection
  • VIDEO: Wish come true: 9-year-old heart transplant recipient becomes chef at Fairmont Pittsburgh
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read