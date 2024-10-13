Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Monroeville and later died.

The Allegheny County Police Department says 911 officials were notified of the crash on the 4000 block of William Penn Highway around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

First responders found a man in critical condition. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Thomas Tate, 48.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that hit Tate remained on scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

