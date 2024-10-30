New Aldi store in Leechburg sets opening date

LEECHBURG, Pa. — Residents in southern Armstrong County will soon have a new option when it comes to grocery shopping.

Germany-based grocery chain Aldi, offering a selection of unique low-cost items, will open its newest store in the region in Leechburg at 451 Hyde Park Road, Ste. 270, on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 8:45 a.m.

The new store, which is taking over the site of a former Kmart in the Hyde Park Plaza shopping center, will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. To celebrate the opening, the first 100 customers in the store will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of “fan favorite” items and a gift card.

