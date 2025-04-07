New Allegheny County lab to help efficiently address public health threats

WARRANDALE, Pa. — A brand new Allegheny County Public Health laboratory was unveiled on Monday. The $30 million state-of-the-art facility promises faster and more accurate testing for all public health concerns.

Allegheny County officials and public health leaders cut the ribbon on a 40 thousand square foot public health laboratory that aims to detect, prevent and better respond to public health threats.

“This facility will play a critical role in identifying outbreaks, tracking emerging health threats and ensuring that timely, data driven decisions are made to protect the residents,” said Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen.

The need for an upgraded and expanded facility became apparent during the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

“Our team had to move closet space and do everything to make do with whatever they could to get the smallest space in the lab to be able to do COVID testing,” said Kim Joyce, with the Allegheny County Health Department.

Federal funding from the American Rescue Act helped pay for the multimillion-dollar lab, along with county funds.

“This new lab, it is a prime example of how we can best use federal funding, strategically to improve our counties health infrastructure,” said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato.

“We will be able to very quickly and very nimbly be able to readjust our work flows to be able to provide testing for that particular infectious disease, environmental threat or any other public health threat,” said Dr. Iulia Vann, the director of the Allegheny County Health Department.

The lab, located in Warrendale, was strategically placed to be easily accessible by highway and numerous counties. It’s one of three in the state.

“Not only will [it] save lives, but it will reduce costs for other clinics, and it will make Allegheny County a regional hub for public health excellence,” Innamorato said.

There will be a transitional period as the old labs close. The goal is to have everything operating from the Warrendale location by the end of June.

