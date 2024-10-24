New Castle man sentenced to prison for fentanyl, cocaine trafficking

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A New Castle man was sentenced to over four years in prison for trafficking fentanyl and cocaine.

Dontae Blackshear, 26, was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison as well as six years of supervised release following his prison term.

Blackshear pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl and cocaine between May 2021 and October 2022.

The Department of Justice said in 2022, Blackshear trafficked 20 grams of fentanyl and 100 grams of cocaine. He was on state parole at the time after a 2021 heroin trafficking conviction and prison sentence.

The 2021 conviction was preceded by several convictions in separate state prosecutions since 2016, including for assault, two violent burglaries, fleeing/eluding and conspiracy to commit theft.

