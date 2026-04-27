NEW CASTLE, Pa. — New Castle police are asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen vehicle.

Officers said the suspect was arrested at the 7-Eleven on Highland Avenue on Sunday, but they still want to get the vehicle back to its rightful owner.

The vehicle was stolen near the intersection of Lutton Street and Dushane Street at 5 p.m.

The vehicle’s license plate is MHY-6192.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Castle Police Department at 724-656-3570.

New Castle police looking for stolen vehicle, ask public for help New Castle police are asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen vehicle. (New Castle Police Department/New Castle Police Department)

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