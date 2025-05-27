New details emerging about Pittsburgh’s Juneteenth celebration

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates has learned that the City of Pittsburgh is scaling back its Juneteenth celebration.

It was just last year that the city pulled funding from a long-time promoter’s popular festival and hired a marketing firm with ties to Mayor Ed Gainey to produce the first city-run event.

The city still plans to hold a celebration this year, but the Department of Parks and Recreation is putting it together.

And the one-day celebration will be the week before B. Marshall’s popular Juneteenth Festival, which he’s held for more than a decade.

Marshall’s celebration is the largest in the region.

11 Investigates has learned the city plans to hold a Juneteenth CommUnity Concert event at Allegheny Commons East Park on the North Side on June 14th from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will feature musical performances, activities for children, vendors and a cookout.

The city, this year, is declining to hire an event coordinator like they did for the first time last year. Instead, the city will rely on the Department of Parks and Recreation to organize the event.

In a controversial move last year, Mayor Ed Gainey pulled city funds from long-time promoter B. Marshall. Mayor Gainey defended his decision at the time.

“We felt that at the end of the day we need to be more transparent,” said Mayor Gainey.

Marshall fired back and said he felt betrayed by the city’s first African American mayor.

“It’s like a betrayal. It’s like your brother doing something to sabotage you,” Marshall said.

Instead, the city put it out for bid and awarded the $125,000 contract to Bounce Marketing, which had done work for the mayor before.

At a news conference last year, the mayor introduced the owner of Bounce Marketing. She outlined her plans for the festival.

“We plan to bring the best in talent, art, fashion, food, music and dance right to the heart of downtown Pittsburgh,” Fantasy Zellars said.

After public outcry, Pittsburgh city council reinstated Marshall’s $125,000 in funding because it had already been promised to him.

Marshall’s three-day festival at Point State Park, Gateway Center and Market Square last year drew more than 70,000 visitors.

Two weeks later, the city held its first-ever celebration known as FusionFest on Smithfield Street Downtown at the Greenwood Plan building.

While the city is doing its own scaled-back celebration this year, Marshall is also gearing up for his festival from June 19th to the 22nd.

“This will be our 12th year of doing this event. This year will be inside of Mellon Spray Park,” Marshall said.

Because of renovations at Point State Park, Marshall will be holding his festival at Mellon Park in East Liberty.

And while the city isn’t contributing any money this year, Marshall is getting support from other big names.

“We got the (Pittsburgh) Penguins that are going to be a part of our parade. We’re so happy about that. We got Dollar Bank here. Dollar Bank helps us generate over $6 million in economic impact with our Juneteenth celebration,” Marshall said during a recent news conference at Mellon Park promoting his celebration.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have partnered with B. Marshall for the past four years.

Marshall told 11 Investigates he’s still waiting for a final permit from the city.

He’s confident it will happen soon, and he says he’s looking forward to the celebration.

Marshall has a number of food and gift vendors, events and activities for youths and musical entertainers planned for the festival.

The renowned funk and R and B band, Morris Day and The Time, will be the featured entertainer.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group