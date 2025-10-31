New details uncovered on woman accused of giving medicine for cows to weight loss patients

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Channel 11 has uncovered new details about a woman accused of giving drugs meant for cows to weight loss patients.

Federal investigators say Nicole Millen created programs to help her clients shed pounds at two separate weight loss clinics.

But officials say, unbeknownst to those clients, Millen gave them a medication only approved for cows.

The manufacturer’s label for Chorulon, a veterinary prescription drug, reads “for animal use only.”

But the U.S. Attorney’s Office says Millen gave the medication to her human clients at two Pittsburgh-area weight loss clinics as part of their treatment plan.

Channel 11 found Millen’s LinkedIn page, which listed her as the “director of operations” at Renu Medical and Weight Loss. It’s unclear if the page is active, but its former location in Scott Township has been sold.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also lists “Choice Restorative Medicine” as another weight loss clinic where Millen worked.

Court documents say Chorulon contains HCG, which is indicated for muscular use in cows. Investigations say that, while it contained the same active ingredient as certain FDA-approved prescription drugs for humans, Chorulon was never approved for humans.

Investigators say Millen put the drug into unlabeled syringes, mixed it with a diluent and instructed her employees to do the same. A criminal complaint says Millen “referred to the Chorulon as HCG” and never told her customers that what she was giving them was not approved for humans.

Channel 11 reached out to “Choice Restorative Medicine” and asked if any of their current clients were affected by this situation, or if they had any comment. We have not heard back from the owner or office manager.

