New hair salon opens at Light of Life in Pittsburgh; stylists hope to create confidence

PITTSBURGH — A new type of hair salon focused on offering haircuts and learning opportunities to people in need is now open in Pittsburgh.

“Our passion is hair, but our purpose is to do God’s work,” said Geno Levi of the Geno Levi Salon in Murrysville.

The new hair salon at the Light of Life Rescue Mission on the North Side is designed to transform lives by giving people experiencing homelessness a confidence boost.

Levi told the first person in his chair that he’s been there too and worked his way out of the burdens of drugs and alcohol.

“There’s a lot of opportunity behind a chair,” Levi said.

It’s also a way for people in Light of Life to learn a new skill that could pave the way towards employment. Studies will be available to anyone interested in pursuing a career in cosmetology.

That happened for Reggie Berry through a different program at Light of Life.

“Teach a man how to fish and feed him for a lifetime. It’s just a blessing to be a part of this today,” Berry said.

Light of Life is asking for stylists in the area to contact them to help out with this mission. Soon, they’re hoping to involve students from local cosmetology schools by having them volunteer and get some hands-on experience.

