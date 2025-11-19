New hardware store coming to Shadyside at site of former Banana Republic

PITTSBURGH — A new store is going into the former Banana Republic site on Walnut Street in Shadyside.

Restoration Hardware has announced plans to open its second Pittsburgh location by taking over the entire three-story building.

The building is 14,000 square feet and sits near Ivy Street.

It will serve as Pittsburgh’s flagship Restoration store.

“In my 41-year career, this is the single most transformative deal that I have ever done. Walnut Street is so close to my heart, having lived there and my first jobs being there, that I knew that something extraordinary had to happen to ensure its success for the next generation of shoppers, Herky Pollock, President & CEO of Legacy Realty Partners, said.

The Banana Republic announced it was closing in February.

The store was one of multiple to close on Walnut Street in recent years.

Business owners reported being nervous but optimistic for the area at that time.

Gregg Perelman, Founding Partner & CEO of Walnut Capital, is echoing that mindset ahead of the Restoration Hardware opening.

“Walnut Street has long been a priority for Walnut Capital, and we’ve remained committed to its success for decades,” Perelman said.

The Steel City is the only city in the country with two Restoration Hardware locations.

