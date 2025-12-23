New Kensington Elks Lodge will remain closed until February, hearing postponed

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A New Kensington bar where a man was shot and killed will remain closed until at least February.

On Friday, the district attorney asked a judge to temporarily shut down the Elks Lodge.

The bar was closed following a deadly shooting on Dec. 5.

On Monday, a hearing on the request has been postponed until Feb. 10 and the bar will remain padlocked until then.

Channel 11 was there earlier this month when Steffon Ballard surrendered in connection with that deadly shooting.

Police say Ballard was attacking another man when witnesses say he pulled a gun from his sock and hit the man with it.

The gun went off, hitting his brother, Jeffrey, who was a bouncer at the club.

